Sage Grouse Working Group sets Lander Meeting

The Wind River/Sweetwater Sage Grouse Working Group will discuss the allocation of funding and implementation of conservation plans, as well as other business at its Tuesday, Sept. 8 meeting. The meeting will begin at 1 pm in the conference room across from the Game and Fish Lander Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Drive. Interested public can attend meetings either in-person or virtually through ZOOM.

The Wind River/Sweetwater River Sage-Grouse Local Working Group is one of eight local working groups statewide. Each is composed of citizens representing various stakeholder groups interested in sage grouse conservation and associated land management issues. More information about Wyoming’s Local Sage Grouse Working Groups is available at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Sage-Grouse-Management/Sage-Grouse-Local-Working-Groups

To listen via ZOOM simply click on the link a few minutes before the meeting. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85477418030?pwd=WEkzYjdiOStPMmtDSXA4enhqbUt2QT09

For more information about the meeting please contact Wildlife Biologist Stan Harter at 307-332-2688.