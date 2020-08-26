Riverton School Board remembers Ron Porter

It was a somber opening to the Riverton School Board’s regular meeting Tuesday night with the memory of Ron Porter foremost on most everyone’s mind. The long time Riverton teacher and coach died Tuesday morning after a years-long battle with cancer. Tributes poured in all day Tuesday from those who knew porter from across the state, but perhaps some of his closest friends were on the school board.

Jody Ray called herself an honorary member of the Porter Family and fought back tears recalling his memory. “He was a teacher of more than English and a coach,” she said,”he was a leader of kids and in the community with genuine care that he gave to all of us. You are and always will be the best.”

Advertisement

Carl Manning said he knew Ron “since he was a little boy and he noted Ron’s mother was his Sunday School teacher. They are a strong family. He will be missed.”

The sentiment was echoed in the board member’s opening remarks, including Superintendent JoAnne Flanagan who expressed her gratitude for Ron’s years of service to our district as a teacher and coach. She said she visited the family before the board member and she added that the district’s thoughts and prayers are with the Porter family.