One killed in Blue Sky Hwy Crash Tuesday evening.

Arrests/Citations: August 25

Laura Burleson, 43, Riverton. Arrested. Four counts of Theft-Aggregate

The Fremont County Detention Center today is responsible for 130 inmates. Four are being housed outside of the county.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Blotter – August 25

The Fremont County Coroner was called out at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday following a one-vehicle rollover at 1100 Blue Sky Highway. The Coroner’s Office said information on the crash fatality could be released Thursday at the earliest. The wreck was investigated by the BIA Wind River Police and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 8/26/20 the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Disptach Center received 55 calls for service, including 12 ambulance calls and five fire calls.

Two stop signs were reported stolen from the Rails to Trails Pathway

Advertisement

Deputies were called on a report that unidentified employees had stolen merchandise from the Riverton Walmart Store.

Multiple 911 calls were received from an address at Jeffrey City with children playing in the background and no one reportedly in distress.

A vehicle that struck a deer at 8:43 p.m. on South Pass at milepost 25 reported the engine compartment of the vehicle was now on fire.

A cow versus vehicle crash was reported at 9:02 p.m. at milepost 103 on Highway 789

Fire calls included the previously mentioned car fire on South Pass and the fatal rollover on the Blue Sky Highway, plus a vehicle crash on Plunkett Road, a grass fire in the 8900 block of Highway 789 and a controlled burn in the 900 block of Ramshorn Street in Dubois.