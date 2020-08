Arrests/Citations: August 25

Carol Costa, 47, Fort Washakie, Arrested. FCSO warrant

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Blotter: August 25

Lander Police received 16 calls for service on Tuesday.

A caller reported receiving a fraud text message claiming the recipient owned them money. It was a scam.

A resident on Riverview Drive in Lander reported $4,600 missing from his home. There was no report.