Firearm stolen from vehicle

Arrests/Citations – August 25

Angela Henry, 47, Kinnear, Arrested. Public Intoxication.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Blotter – August 25

Riverton Police responded to 31 calls for service on Tuesday.

A firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle on East Park Street overnight. Two vehicles were entered. The report came in at 9:15 a.m.

A black colored Ford F250 pickup not displaying a Handicapped Parking Permit but parked in a Handicapped only spot was reported at 10:39 a.m. at Walmart.

Two dead raccoons were reported near Riverview Road and Spire Drive at 2:17 p.m.

A shoplifting incident at the West Main Maverik Store was reported at 9:04 p.m.

A manhole cover that was tipped up on West Main Street was struck by a pickup truck at 5:32 a.m. Wednesday there were no injuries.