COVID-19 Case ID’d at RHS; Precautions implemented

As the Riverton School Board was hearing of how the opening of school was going, Riverton High School Principal John Griffith sent out an alert to high school parents saying that they had been notified of one individual in the building who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Griffith said the email was being sent to all students an parents who were in the same classroom as that student. “We have identified close contacts with six feet for 15 minutes or more, and shared those with public health. They will move forward with determining quarantines and further testing, if needed.” Griffith also wrote that “your students are not considered close contacts and the email is just for your information.” He went on to say that “You do not have to take any action. Our custodial crew is deep cleaning those rooms tonight. Our plan is working just how it was intended and everyone is being very responsive.”

There was no mention of the Covid-positive student at the school board meeting, where most of the time was spent discussing the opening of school and efforts by the staff to get kids into the buildings.

“The rollout went about as smoothly as we could anticipate,” Flanangan reported. She said some tweaks were made during the day and she said “we’ll roll through this week before we decide if any substantial changes are needed.

Flanagan noted that electrostatic filters were added to the air handling system at Riverton High School to make the quality of the ventilation system as healthy as possible.” She also said all of the buildings are on a learning curve because social distancing is not how we behave naturally in school.”