Birdi Joseph Jerome Underwood

Birdi was born on April 18, 1995 to Ramona and Jerome Underwood in Lander, Wyoming. He passed away August 22, 2020 in Riverton, Wyoming at the age of 25. He was a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, His Indian name was Good Wood Chopper, it was passed down to him from his grandpa Dale Brown.

He attended Wyoming Indian Elementary, Fort Washakie Elementary, Wyoming Indian Middle School, Starrett Junior High. He attended Wyoming Indian High School and graduated in 2014. After high school he attended Wind River Job Corps and received his CDL in 2016. He attended Central Wyoming College and majored in auto mechanics. He decided to take a break from college and found a job with the Wind River Casino where he was a revenue auditor. He was baptized Catholic. He was a traditional man that believed in his Indian ways. He attended sweats regularly.

Birdi is survived by his parents Ramona and Jerome. Other moms Bonita Bell (God Mother) and Patricia Underwood. Sisters Ashley (Jason), Cass, Mia (LD), Blanche, Natasha Underwood, Lani Morgan, Jessica Swallow, Chase, Jamie, Mary and Jordyn Spoonhunter, Audrey and Stevie Underwood, Nora, Taylor and Jamae Bell. Kelly and Juanita Mount. Tristan and Michaun Yellowplume. Brothers Amos Oldman, Emilio Brown, Wylem Bell, Rayden Friday, Slade and Alvin Spoonhunter, Braeden, Bernie, Marlow, Marland and Jeffery Underwood, and Joshua George. Nephews Trevor Moss, Wolf Moss and Teton Hunter. He took Baby Jason Moss, Marcus Washakie, Cordell and Seth Spoonhunter and Ryder Northcott as his own sons. Grandmothers Darlene Bell, Rubena Hernandez, Olivia Burton, Eleanor Brown. Grandpa’s Clarence Brown, Alvin Brown Sr., Dale Brown, Shannon Brown, Aunts Audrey, Geri, Karen Trosper, Jody Jorgenson, Kay, Alicia and Becky Underwood. Alvena Oldman Felicia, Hetty, Challis, Jessica, Jolynn, Chardale Brown, Michelle Redcap and Marilyn Gambler. Uncles Marty and Ray Underwood. Francis Jr. Bell, Soloman, Ambrose, Ernie, Baby Alvin and Larry, Leonard, Jay, Bo and Shawn Brown, Harold Little Bear, and Keith Chavis. His numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents and his special friends.

Birdi had a huge heart and loved meeting new people. He always made everyone he met feel loved and made them laugh with his great sense of humor. He had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. He was a huge fan of IP Man, Connor McGregor, The Terminator movies, Bruce Lee, boxing and UFC fan. He loved working out, listening to Adele, writing poetry, playing chess, xbox, hunting and grass dancing. You could tell he was a great person by the way he loved his sisters and parents. He was the type of person that made you love life because of the way he lived his.

Family’s of Underwood, Bell, Brown, Trumbull, Willow, Redman, Oldman, C’Bearing, Monroe, Shakespeare, Sunrhodes, He Crow and Bringsthemback.

He was proceeded in death by his grandparents Marin Sr and Philomena Underwood, Francis Bell Sr., Wayland Brass, Mervin Brown. Duance and Irene Tillman, Pat C’Bearing, Jess Amos, Godfather Ed Underwood. Great Grandparents George and Nora (Trumbull) Brown, Francis Sitting Eagle. Uncles Pat, Wesley, John Underwood. Brothers Clarence Bull Armajo Jr. and DeeDee Ferris Jr. Sisters Philana, Colleen, Kerry Underwood. Niece Celena Aragon. Please forgive us if we left anyone out, we are sorry.

