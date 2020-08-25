RIP Ron Porter: Long Time Riverton Coach died today

One of the “Good Guys” passed away this morning after a years-long courageous battle with liver cancer. Social Media was filled this morning with words of remembrance and honor for Riverton Coach Ron Porter, who mentored thousands of young men and women in his 30 year coaching career. Porter always looked after the kids, both in the classroom, field, track and floor and in the community. His voice was well known as the public address announcer at Wolverine Football Games and other sporting events.

Porter’s immediate family posted this announcement on Facebook: As many may have heard, Coach Porter passed away early this morning. He was peaceful and surrounded by his family, with his Motown playing lightly in the background.

We have no words other than thank you for all the prayers, love and support offered by so many who loved him. #PorterStrong

Just this past weekend, Porter was presented with a 30-Year Wyoming Coaches Association plaque with coaching friends from around the state.

Just last January, he was honored at half-time of a Riverton Wolverine basketball game in a benefit “Fight Like A Wolverine” night.

Ron Porter and his family were surrounded by his former students and players at Ron Porter Night at Wolverine Gymnasium Saturday afternoon. Porter is battling liver cancer. Wyotoday photo by Erick Pauley

Just three weeks ago, on August 4th, Porter was in Powell and was honored by given the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at the State “A” American Legion Baseball Tournament. Porter put in four decades as a baseball umpire and was known statewide.

Long time umpire and coach Ron Porter of Riverton threw out the first pitch at this past weekend’s Class A American Legion Baseball game at Powell.

Wyotoday.com photo by Cody Beers.



Among the many accolades passed along are these…

• Patrick Green (Cheyenne, former official) Such a sad moment regarding a wonderful man so full of life. Ron made the very most of his time with all of us. I met Ron in high school when we played against each other and always always always looked forward to officiating his games just because of who and what he was as a human being. Always coaching, always caring, always reaching out to help others. I will miss our chats and texts but knowing that he’s returned to his place of origin in the bright light of the Lord and his family makes me happy at a sad time. No more suffering my good, decent, kind and humorous friend. Now, get back in that coaching box! I love you dearly Ron as do so many many others.❤️❤️❤️

John Dilday: RIP my friend. Missing you already…🙏🙏🙏

Ron Blumenshine: You my friend were one of the best and you will be missed tremendously!!!!!

Carl Cook – RIP Ron Porter. So glad I got to see and speak to you at the All Class Reunion in July my friend. May God be with you and your family. 😢🙏

Buzz Thurber – I just found out Ron Porter passed away following a courageous battle with Cancer. We met on the Riverton City Park Baseball ⚾️ Field as Teammates in 1962. I’m so thankful we kept in touch thru all these years. Ron was a beloved Teacher and Coach and had a wonderful influence on hundreds of the kids he mentored. God Bless Ron Porter and his family.