Need Hunter Education? Wyoming’s Hunter Mentor Program may be the answer

Looking to get your Hunter Education certification before hunting season but having trouble finding a class? Participating in Wyoming’s Hunter Mentor Program (HMP) can be a great alternative. The HMP allows a person who has not yet received their hunter education certification to apply for special authorization to hunt accompanied by a qualified mentor.

What makes a mentor qualified? How do I apply for the special permit? What do I need to apply? The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has put together this step-by-step guide to walk you through the process.