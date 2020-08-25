Breaking News

Need Hunter Education? Wyoming’s Hunter Mentor Program may be the answer

News Director
August 25, 2020
Looking to get your Hunter Education certification before hunting season but having trouble finding a class? Participating in Wyoming’s Hunter Mentor Program (HMP) can be a great alternative. The HMP allows a person who has not yet received their hunter education certification to apply for special authorization to hunt accompanied by a qualified mentor.

What makes a mentor qualified? How do I apply for the special permit? What do I need to apply? The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has put together this step-by-step guide to walk you through the process.

