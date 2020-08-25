Lander Council to address Police Dept; Update policies at Work Session Tuesday

The Lander City Council meets for a work session tonight at 6 p.m. at Lander City Hall. Police Chief Thomas Shroyer will bring several items for discussion to the meeting, including a mental health contract and job descriptions as roles at the department have changed with budget reductions.

Councilors will also discuss updating employee policies and the potential to remove the accrual of annual leave from the policies.

There will also be a proposal from Central Wyoming College for assisting with the city’s recreation program.

Tonight’s meeting is on Zoom and begins at 6 p.m. See the log in information below.