Fremont County’s Jobless rate fell 0.8 percent in July

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 7.6% in June to 7.1% in July. Wyoming’s unemployment rate peaked at 9.6% in April and has steadily decreased since then as some businesses have reopened and individuals have returned to work. It appears that the state’s economy is gradually recovering from the large disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fremont County’s jobless rate went from 7.8 percent in June to 7.0 percent in July. The number of unemployed workers dropped from 1,535 in June to 1,381 in July.

In Hot Springs County, there was a small drop from 6.1 percent to 6.0 percent with with 136 jobless workers in July compared with 138 in June.

Washakie County’s unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percent from 6.6 percent to 6.3 percent with 251 jobless workers in July compared with 262 in June.

Economic conditions improved somewhat around the state as unemployment rates fell in all 23 counties from June to July. The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Teton County (down from 9.4% to 5.7%), Lincoln County (down from 6.7% to 5.4%), Carbon County (down from 5.8% to 4.7%), Sublette County (down from 8.4% to 7.5%), and Laramie County (down from 6.7% to 5.8%).

Compared to last year, unemployment rates were higher in every county. The largest increases were seen in Natrona County (up from 3.7% to 10.2%), Sweetwater County (up from 3.9% to 8.8%), Converse County (up from 2.6% to 7.0%), and Uinta County (up from 3.9% to 8.0%). The smallest increases occurred in Albany County (up from 3.6% to 3.9%), Goshen County (up from 3.7% to 4.7%), and Crook County (up from 3.4% to 4.4%).

Albany County’s unemployment rate of 3.9% was the lowest in the state. It was followed by Niobrara County at 4.3%, Crook County at 4.4%, and Weston County at 4.6%. The highest unemployment rates were found in Natrona County at 10.2%, Campbell and Sweetwater counties, both at 8.8%, and Uinta County at 8.0%.

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) decreased from 297,200 in July 2019 to 276,700 in July 2020, a decline of 20,500 jobs (-6.9%).