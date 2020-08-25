Elevated Fire Weather Today, Continued Hot; Cooling a bit on Wednesday

Tuesday’s weather is forecast continued hot today with scattered afternoon thunderstorms in the west, spreading east by this evening. Elevated fire conditions will exist in Southern Fremont and Sublette counties and in Sweetwater County this noon through 8 p.m. with low humidities, hot temperatures and West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the mid-afternoon.

Today’s high temperatures are predicted to remain in the mid-90s to upper 80s. Worland’s high could reach 94°F, 93°F at Thermopolis and Shoshoni, 91°F at Riverton and Jeffrey City, 87°F at Lander and 81°F at Dubois.