Mar 11, 1938 – Aug 19, 2020

A Memorial service for Varnie H. Striplin, 82, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 30, 2020 at Risen Son Southern Baptist Church in Thermopolis, Wyoming with Pastor Brian Johnson officiating.

Mr. Striplin passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home in Thermopolis, WY.

He was born on March 11, 1938, son of James M. and Mattie Lou (O’Neal) Striplin in Colquitt, GA.

Varnie spent 21 years in the United States Army serving his country. He was a decorated sharp shooter and worked radar. His rank was Sargent when he retired in September of 1994. Varnie’s other occupations included working at his family’s funeral home and floral shop.

Mr. Striplin has been a member of the Thermopolis community for the past 20 years. Varney loved his Thursday morning men’s Bible study. He faithfully hosted weekly study with great joy. He was actively involved in the Senior Center in Thermopolis, WY and was an active member of the Risen Son Southern Baptist Church.

Survivors include his sister, Mary C. and her husband, Bill McCamon of Albany, GA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.