South Pass City History Hunt on tap this coming Saturday

The South Pass City History Hunt is on tap for August 29th, 2020 at the South Pass City State Historic Site at South Pass City.

This family-friendly event is billed as a scavenger hunt like no other. Here is a chance to scour South Pass City for clues and try to get the best time completing the course. The History Hunt will take you to the English Tunnel, across the windswept claims near Altoris Gulch and through the buildings at SPC. Be ready for anything and have your ears open for the rich history of South Pass City. A fun event for a family, an office, or any group who want to get out and see SPC!

How it Works:

1 – Form a Team

§ Teams are made up of 10 individuals of any age that have socially distanced together and are looking for a fun day.

2 – Register

§ Call 307-332-3684 to register

§ Tickets are $25 per team.

§ Your team will be given a start time and the first clue when you register.

3 – Come prepared

§ This hunt covers 4 miles of SPC’s trails system so you should be prepared for a very vigorous hike, bring water, sunscreen and a lunch.

§ Have Fun!

Winner will be announced at 4 pm that day.

Call to Register at 1-307-332-3684