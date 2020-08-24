Six arrests; Thefts; Crashes; Firearm stolen; Coroner calls

Arrests/Citations – August 8/21-8/24

Keyanna Applehans, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Two counts each of Burglary and Failure to Appear

Janelle Bell, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Failure to Appear

Ricky Manning, 60, Riverton, Arrested. Burglary

Stephanie Ratliff, 35, Riverton. Arrested. Revocation of Probation

JoAnn Smith, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Two counts of Burglary, Interference with a Peace Officer, Contempt of Court

Matthew Tschannen, 48, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Burglary, Interference with a Peace Officer

Five juveniles were issued citations for Minor in Possession/Minor Under the Influence of alcohol in the 1400 block of East Monroe at 2:17 am Saturday morning.

The Fremont County Detention Center has a population of 131 inmates it is responsible for, including 4 inmates being held outside of the county.

Blotter – August 8/21-8/24

Over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center has taken 154 calls for service, including 62 ambulance calls and 7 fire calls.

A one-vehicle rollover was reported at 8:27 a.m. near Hudson. The female driver was able to extricate herself from the vehicle and refused medical treatment at the scene. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Family members called Deputies to report their mother was giving personal information over the phone to scammers. A report was taken.

A tire came off of a vehicle on 17 Mile Road

A dirt bike flew off of the track and went over a fence on the west side of Griffey Hill Saturday at 2 p.m.

A well-hit baseball at the sport field in Dubois flew over a fence and through the windshield of a parked car.

A firearm was reported stolen out of a vehicle pared along Mountain Splendor Drive near Riverton.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office was called out twice over the weekend

Fire calls included an outside fire at the Sheridan Creek Campground, a grass fire at the Upper Silas Reservoir, a fire at 340 Great Plains Road, a fire at 10229 Highway 789, and vehicle crashes at milepost 93 on Highway 789 near Hudson, the 900 block of 17-Mile-Road, and motorcycle crash at Highway 26 near Airport Road in Riverton.