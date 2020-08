Today is last day for Indy candidates to file for General

Today, Monday, August 24th, is the last day to file for the General election for Independent candidates, including school, college and special district boards. As of Friday, August 21, here are the latest filings:

FCSD#1 – Lander: Taylor Jacobs, Scott Jensen, Kathy Hitt, Sarah Reilley, Cherry Plaisted.

FCSD#2 – Dubois: Rebecca Harmon, Jerry S. Falco, Bridget Howard, Janean B. Sellers.

FCSD#2 – 2-year term: James “Junior” Hinkle, Laurie Yaracz

FCSD#6 – Wind River: Van Hill, Angela McCann, Kelly P. Thoman

FCSD#14 – Wyoming Indian: Emery’l J. LeBeau, Francene G. Shakespeare, Rich Singer, Allison D. Sage, Jr.,

FCSD#21 – Fort Washakie: Wayland K. Large, David W. “Grundy” Snyder, Bonnie J. Washakie, Robyn Rofkar, Kay Ferris

FCSD#24 – Shoshoni: Wedge Fike, Emily Jarvis, Christopher Konija, JJ (Joshua) Pingetzer, Amanda Slack, Jordan Whitener

FCSD#25 – Riverton: Bruce Berg, Lynette C. Jeffres, Carl Manning, Brett Watson

FCSD#38 – Arapahoe: Theodore Lionel Bell Sr., Charlene Gambler Brown, Pat Moss, Leslie A. Spoonhunter, William J. C’Hair, John Martin Goggles, Dennis B. C’Bearing Sr.; Michelle M. Groesbeck, June Shakespeare

Fremont County Commissioner, District 5: Polly Hinds, Sweetwater Station (Democrat)

Central Wyoming College, Sub-District 1: Ernie Over, Pavillion

Central Wyoming College, Sub-District 2: Nicole M. Schoening, Riverton

Central Wyoming College, Sub-District 3: Carlton Underwood, Fort Washakie

Central Wyoming College, Sub-District 4: Shana Tarter, Lander

Dubois Fire District, Sub-District 1 Director: Larry W. Wilke

Dubois Fire District, Sub-District 2 Director: Peter H.Wendell

Dubois Fire District, Sub-District 4 Director: Reg Phillips

Fremont Fire District-Director: James Downing, Crowheart

Jeffrey City Fire District-Director: Rex J. Kelson

Dubois/Crowheart Conservation District, Rural Supervisor: Reg Phillips, Dubois; Todd Hirsch, Dubois

Lower Wind River Conservation District-Rural Supervisor: Richard D. Denke, Pavillion

Popo Agie Conservation District, At Large Supervisor : Justin Loyka, Lander; Brandon Reynolds, Lander.

Popo Agie Conservation District, Urban Supervisor: Arlen Lancaster

Dubois Cemetery District: Stephen V. Banks, Hugh Boyd Livingston, Lynn G. Stewart

Mountain View Cemetery District: Michael D. Martin, Riverton; Dennis W. Tippets, Riverton.

Shoshoni/Lysite Cemetery District: Shirley A. Johnson, Shoshoni; Melinda McKee, Shoshoni. Cheryl Hood, Shoshoni