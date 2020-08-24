One area with WNV Concern: Positive testing in Lander

The latest mosquito monitoring report from Fremont County Weed and Pest shows only one area with concern.
The control guideline numbers in the testing are: 0-29 units = Good; 30-49 units = Pre-Caution/Warning WNV; 50 units and above = Danger/ WNV Exists
Test results:
Riverton West Main Street, 14.8 units
Riverton Railroad Avenue, Riverwalk, <10 units
Riverton North Smith Street, <10 units
Lander Tweed Lane, <10 units
Lander South 7th at Welch: <10 units
Lander Smith Street: <10 units
Lander Sewer Ponds: 31.5 Units (Caution/Warning stage)
Lander Detention Center: <10 units
Pavillion Football Field: 13.6 Units
Northern Arapaho White Buffalo Recovery: 21.7 Units
Eastern Shoshone Blackcoal Street: 10.5 Units
Hudson town: <10 Units
Shoshoni: No mosquitos trapped