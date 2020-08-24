One area with WNV Concern: Positive testing in Lander

The latest mosquito monitoring report from Fremont County Weed and Pest shows only one area with concern.

The control guideline numbers in the testing are: 0-29 units = Good; 30-49 units = Pre-Caution/Warning WNV; 50 units and above = Danger/ WNV Exists

Test results:

Riverton West Main Street, 14.8 units

Riverton Railroad Avenue, Riverwalk, <10 units

Riverton North Smith Street, <10 units

Lander Tweed Lane, <10 units

Lander South 7th at Welch: <10 units

Lander Smith Street: <10 units

Lander Sewer Ponds: 31.5 Units (Caution/Warning stage)

Lander Detention Center: <10 units

Pavillion Football Field: 13.6 Units

Northern Arapaho White Buffalo Recovery: 21.7 Units

Eastern Shoshone Blackcoal Street: 10.5 Units

Hudson town: <10 Units

Shoshoni: No mosquitos trapped