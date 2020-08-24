Not much change in the Weather to start the week

Monday’s weather looks to remain smoky, hot and dry, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Record heat in some areas across North Central Wyoming today, including the Big Horn Basin and the Eastern Slopes of the Bighorns from Sheridan south to Kaycee. Isolated thunderstorms in the west and southwest along with smoky skies. Expect more of the same for Tuesday and Wednesday

Advertisement

Expected high temperatures today include 98°F at Worland, 97°F at Thermopolis, 95°F at Shoshoni, 93°F at Riverton, 92°F at Jeffrey City, 89°F at Lander and 84 in Dubois.