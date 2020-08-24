Sep 21, 1974 – Aug 22, 2020

Funeral services for Naomi Mae Carrier, 45, will be held at her home, 764 Rendezvous Road #9 (Slattery Trailer Court) at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at Yellowcalf Cemetery. A Wake will be held at 5:00 p.m., Friday, Aug 28th at her home.

Naomi passed away at her home in Arapahoe, Wyoming, on August 22, 2020.

She was born on September 21, 1974, in Lander, WY, to Lyman Yellowhair of South Dakota and Lucy Arthur of Arapahoe, WY.

Naomi graduated from Trindad State College. She married Norcees B. Carrier, Jr., on November 1, 2004. She was employed at various places in South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. She enjoyed going to yard sales, arts and crafts, and spending time with her family. Naomi also participated in Native American Traditional Services.

Survivors include her husband, Norcees “Sunny” Benjamin Carrier, Jr.; sons, Brandon Whiteplume, Sidney Thurber and Uriah Arthur; daughters, Sequoia Carrier and Quinn Warren; brothers, Levi Warren, Emmanuel “Bull” BlackBear and Chester Moss; sisters, Sharon BlackBear, Yvonne Moss, Adene Goggles, Samantha Thomas, Carmella Rodriguez, Marlena Bad Yellowhair and Abrilia Franco; numerous relatives.

Mrs. Carrier was preceded in death by her parents, Lyman Yellowhair and Lucy Arthur; sister, Aletea Moss and numerous relatives.

