Jul 26, 1948 – Aug 21, 2020

Linda (Lindy) Ann Sinicki, 72, of Riverton passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home on Friday, August 21, 2020.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St Margaret’s Catholic Church in Riverton. A burial service for her ashes will be held at a later date at Mountain View Cemetery.

Linda was born on July 26, 1948 in Riverton to Richard and Elizabeth (Murphy) Schaefer. She attended school in Riverton as well as Sheridan, and in Montana, graduating from Riverton High School in 1966. She then attended college in Lincoln, Nebraska and the University of Wyoming.

Linda married Michael Sinicki on May 31, 1968 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Riverton. She and Mike owned and operated Sierra Electronics Service for 35 years. She loved spending time with her family, camping in Montana, and relaxing at the family cabin near Brooks Lake. She also traveled often to Europe to visit her oldest son and family.

Linda was active in her church, RCCW, and was a lay Minister and Lector. She was a member of PEO Chapter H. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting and baking.

During their retirement, she and Mike spent seven seasons as summer volunteers in Glacier National Park as campground hosts at Kintla Lake.

She is survived by her husband Mike and her children: Brian Sinicki of Groisy, France (wife, Sandra), Jennifer Fenton of Sheridan, WY (husband, Jake), Alan Sinicki of Laramie, WY (wife, Lisa), her eight grandchildren: Lorena, Héloïse, Camryn, Cooper, Sienna, Kyrra, Caden and Aidric, her brother, James Schaefer of Longmont, CO. (wife, Karalee), her sister, Mary Kathleen Shanor of Jamestown, TN (husband, Marc), and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Memorials may be made to Help for Health Hospice in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.