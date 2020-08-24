Air Quality Alert in effect through 3 p.m. today

Heavy smoke from western wildfires has been observed across portions of western and central Wyoming since late last week. Smoky conditions may persist until an upper-level pattern will allow for gradual improvement of conditions through the day today, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.
