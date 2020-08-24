Breaking News

Air Quality Alert in effect through 3 p.m. today

Article Updated: August 24, 2020
The color of the sun, center left, matched the orange letters on the entrance sign at Central Wyoming College on Friday. The heavy smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon, Nevada and Idaho will begin to dissipate late Monday. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Heavy smoke from western wildfires has been observed across portions of western and central Wyoming since late last week. Smoky conditions may persist until an upper-level pattern will allow for gradual improvement of conditions through the day today, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

