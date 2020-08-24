Active Coronavirus Cases have reached 121 locally

The number of Coronavirus cases increased by one in Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties on Sunday. There are now 121 active cases in Fremont County, six active cases in Hot Springs Country and 21 active cases in Washakie County.

The increase in cases over the past three weeks indicates community spread of the virus is continuing. State and Local public health officials recommend social distancing of at least six feet between individuals and if that is not possible, wearing a mask to slow the spread of the disease.

Statewide there are 3,046 laboratory confirmed cases and 533 probable cases and the state’s death toll from the virus is now at 37 individuals. Locally there have been 13 Covid-related deaths in Fremont County, five in Washakie County and none in Hot Springs County.

The latest numbers from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Sunday are: