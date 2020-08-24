A Peek at the Past… A Natural Gentleman

While the 1838 Rendezvous is celebrated each year near Riverton, all of the Wind River country was once the stomping grounds for the old time trappers who came to trap beaver “gold” in the 1820’s-1830’s.

There are descendants of these trappers still in the area. One such old codger was Jack Robertson (also known to trappers and explorers, as Uncle Jack Robinson”). He came west with 100 enterprising young men in 1822. He settled on the Black’s Fork in the 1830’s and was one of the first to run cattle in what would be Wyoming.

A good friend to all, he was much like Jim Bridger and told tall tales; and advised Bridger when he built his trading post where to build it. He married Marook, a Ute woman and either raised her daughter Lucille (later married to Robert Hereford) or she was his daughter; he also took in other children left behind by French Canadian trappers.

During the Civil War when troops were called east to the War, he organized a “Mountain Man” militia to guard Fort Bridger and keep settlers safe. When he found out Marook’s brothers had stolen his cattle and she knew about it, he kicked her out. He died in 1881 and is buried at Fort Bridger in the Carter Family Cemetery.

Descendants out on the Wind River Reservation include the Twitchells, Herefords and several other families–and the story of the natural gentlemen goes on many generations later.



–Jean Mathisen Haugen

Modern day descendants of the Natural Gentleman include members of the Twitchell clan including Kathy Guthrie, Karen Stephenson and Snooky Ryan