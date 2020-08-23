Thornton James Carrier, 67, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home. A wake will be Monday, August 24, 2020 at #18 Driskell Lane, Fort Washakie. Traditional Indian Services will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the same location. Burial will be at Sacajawea Cemetery. Masks and social distancing would be greatly appreciated.
Breaking News
