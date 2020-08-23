Fire in Yellowstone limiting access to Old Faithful

Here’s what we know about the Lone Star Fire burning between West Thumb and Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park as of 7 p.m. Sunday night:

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb is closed temporarily due to smoke from the Lone Star Fire. (Note that the original closure was between Kepler Cascades and West Thumb. The updated closure now extends north from Kepler Cascades to Old Faithful.)

Visitors can only access Old Faithful from the north. View a road map at go.nps.gov/YELLRoads.

Additional backcountry campsite and trail closures around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are in effect. Visit the Backcountry Situation Report for details.

Additional resources will arrive Monday, August 24, to assist with the fire.

Visit Lone Star Fire to view fire maps and additional information.

Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.

For up-to-date road information visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.

Editor’s note: This is an emerging incident and the park will continue to provide current information when it is available.

Background

A lightning-ignited wildfire was reported on Saturday, August 22, at 5:15 p.m. about 3 miles south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.

As of Saturday evening, the fire was estimated at 300 acres and not burning towards Old Faithful.

Currently, staff are implementing protection measures for the Old Faithful area in the event the fire moves in that direction.

Lightning activity has been heavy throughout the park this past week and fire danger is very high.

Campfires in the backcountry are not allowed. Read more about backcountry fire restrictions.