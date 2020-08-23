Citizen donated Pizza $$ to RPD for kids cleaning a mess

From the Riverton Police Department on Sunday:

“We just wanted to send out a huge thank you to a citizen who approached one of our Officers today. This citizen watched kids at the skate park clean up a large mess that was likely not created by them. She was so pleased by their actions that she gave the Officer money and asked him to buy the kids some pizza, which he did. The kids were grateful for their lunch! Thank you to all of our amazing citizens who take the extra time to acknowledge these types of actions!”

Posted on the RPD Facebook Page.