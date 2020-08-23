UPDATED: Amber Alert for six-mth-old Montana Infant

Latest Update from Wyoming Highway Patrol in behalf of Flathead Sheriff Office in Montana. New vehicle information has been added AMBER Alert: A six month old baby boy, Lucas Warner, was abducted yesterday by his non-custodial father Andrew Warner and babysitter Hayli Emerson. They are possibly in a late 1990-2000’s white Chevy extended cab pickup, License unkown. The Dodge Dakota in the previous alert has been located. Andrew is reportedly bipolar and off his medication. If you have any information, call Flathead Sheriff Office at 406 758-5610. Thank you.

The pair are possibly heading to Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota or the Bob Marshall Wilderness in Montana. Andrew is bi-polar and off medication and unknown mental state. Last seen in Columbia Falls, Montana. If you have any information, please call Flathead County, Montana, 406 758-5610 or call 911.