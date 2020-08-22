Sublette County Records Its First COVID-19 Death

The Sublette COVID-19 Response Group regrets to report that Sublette County has suffered its first COVID-19 related death.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported today that an older adult woman who was a Sublette County resident died earlier this month in a Utah long-term care facility, where she was exposed to the virus. The loss of this individual is a tragedy for the family as well as our community. The Sublette COVID-19 Response Group extends our condolences to her family and loved ones.

Today’s announcement is a solemn reminder the seriousness of this disease. Among adults, the risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults at highest risk. Severe illness means that the person with COVID-19 may require hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may even die. There are also other factors that can increase the risk for severe illness, including having underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes.

We encourage the public to follow basic public health recommendations, including practicing social distancing, wearing cloth face coverings, staying home when sick, and maintaining good personal hygiene. Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

The Sublette COVID-19 Response Group is an interagency incident team consisting of federal, state and local agencies and governments, emergency responders, medical professionals, public health officials, and community and volunteer organizations addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Sublette County.

–Media Release