Feb 3, 1975 – Aug 20, 2020

Graveside services for Regina Brenda Underwood, 45, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Arapahoe Catholic Cemetery. A Wake will be held Tuesday evening at 49 Trosper Lane, Ethete, WY.

Mrs. Underwood passed away at her home on Thursday, August 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on February 3, 1975 in Riverton, Wyoming, daughter of George and Jaqueline (Frazier) Dewey. She graduated from St. Stephens High School and worked as a cook at the Paintbrush Grill in Ethete.

Regina enjoyed watching supernatural movies as well as comedies. Above all, Regina loved spending time with her husband, kids and grandkids. She also enjoyed family outings, cookouts and attending the casino.

Regina was a baptized member of St. Stephens Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband, Russell Underwood; sons, Brindin (Lacey SunRhodes) White, Daniel Oldman, Anthony Oldman, Robert Underwood and Jared Underwood; daughters, Adrienne (Cameron Todd) Dewey, Alize Dewey, Alene Underwood, Paula Underwood, Roquelle Underwood, Christina Underwood and Jennifer Warren; step-mom, Lavina Bell; Grandma Rock, Valerie Friday; brothers, Jess Birdshead, Leon Birdshead, Jerry Dewey, David Dewey, Curtis Oldman, Sr., Virgil Oldman, Leonardo Dewey; sisters, Flora Dewey, Aurilda Standing Elk, Tina Jenkins, Danelle Friday and Maria Smith; grandchildren, River Todd, Miracle Todd, Morrey SunRhodes, Brindin White, Jr., Akaira White, Avery White, Alayah White, Anthony Underwood, Quinn Warren, Annissa Warren, Leonard Warren and Vince Warren; nephews, Shawn Whiteplume and Malcolm Whiteplume.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dean Dewey, Javen Talksdifferent, Steven Washington, Michael Washington; brother-in-law, Mike Warren; daughter, Rose Dewey; sisters, Suzanna Warren, Angela Warren, Georgiana Dewey, Mary Theresa Dewey; Lester Dewey and Ernest Jenkins.

