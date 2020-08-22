Breaking News

Inaugural Dubois Fly-In held Saturday; Aircraft, Hot-Air Balloon, Helicopters & more

Article Updated: August 22, 2020
A helicopter crew from FE Warren AFB in Cheyenne drew plenty of attention at the Fly-in. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The inaugural Fly-in and Community Aviation Day at the Dubois Municipal Airport drew a steady turnout on Saturday morning. Various aircraft flew in for the event, including a helicopter from F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne; Air and ground ambulance companies from Lander and Riverton, a sea-plane, several twin-engine aircraft and the general aircraft based in Dubois. Several hangers were also opened showing the aircraft inside.

Riverton’s Cloud Kisser III hot air balloon gave tethered rides at the town park and a dozen or more exhibitors and vendors filled the tarmac at the airport, including the Civil Air Patrol, Dubois Search and Rescue, Fly Riverton Airport and Wyoming National Bank, which opens a loan office in town on Monday. There was a flight school represented from Cody with information for future pilots and a family band from Cheyenne providing music along hanger row.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

  • FE Warren AFB Helicopter Crew
  • Classic Air Medical Helicopter arrived
  • Dubois Search and Rescue
  • WWII USAF Aircraft
  • Studying a glider and the WWII aircraft
  • Welcome to Dubois Airport
  • Fly Riverton – FAST
  • One of the open hangers
  • General Aviation Aircraft lined up
  • Classic Air Medical’s King Air fixed wing air ambulance
  • Jon Groves, Peter Tattersall and St. Rep. Tim Salazar
  • Visitors along the Hanger Row displays
  • Dubois Search and Rescue
  • Electronic Drum boy from Cheyenne
  • Airman shows kids helicopter features.
  • Balloon Lady made fun objects all day
  • Cloud Kisser III giving tethered rides
  • Cloud Kisser III at Dubois Town Park giving tethered rides
Lander’s Kiwanis Club served pancakes and sausage patties
Guardian Life Flight’s Laurie Wempen and Dubois’ Bill Sedlacek
A sea plane arrived for the Fly-in. Don’t usually see these aircraft in these parts.
