Inaugural Dubois Fly-In held Saturday; Aircraft, Hot-Air Balloon, Helicopters & more

The inaugural Fly-in and Community Aviation Day at the Dubois Municipal Airport drew a steady turnout on Saturday morning. Various aircraft flew in for the event, including a helicopter from F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne; Air and ground ambulance companies from Lander and Riverton, a sea-plane, several twin-engine aircraft and the general aircraft based in Dubois. Several hangers were also opened showing the aircraft inside.
Riverton’s Cloud Kisser III hot air balloon gave tethered rides at the town park and a dozen or more exhibitors and vendors filled the tarmac at the airport, including the Civil Air Patrol, Dubois Search and Rescue, Fly Riverton Airport and Wyoming National Bank, which opens a loan office in town on Monday. There was a flight school represented from Cody with information for future pilots and a family band from Cheyenne providing music along hanger row.
Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over