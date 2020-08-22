Inaugural Dubois Fly-In held Saturday; Aircraft, Hot-Air Balloon, Helicopters & more

The inaugural Fly-in and Community Aviation Day at the Dubois Municipal Airport drew a steady turnout on Saturday morning. Various aircraft flew in for the event, including a helicopter from F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne; Air and ground ambulance companies from Lander and Riverton, a sea-plane, several twin-engine aircraft and the general aircraft based in Dubois. Several hangers were also opened showing the aircraft inside.

Riverton’s Cloud Kisser III hot air balloon gave tethered rides at the town park and a dozen or more exhibitors and vendors filled the tarmac at the airport, including the Civil Air Patrol, Dubois Search and Rescue, Fly Riverton Airport and Wyoming National Bank, which opens a loan office in town on Monday. There was a flight school represented from Cody with information for future pilots and a family band from Cheyenne providing music along hanger row.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

FE Warren AFB Helicopter Crew

Classic Air Medical Helicopter arrived

Dubois Search and Rescue

WWII USAF Aircraft

Studying a glider and the WWII aircraft

Welcome to Dubois Airport

Fly Riverton – FAST

One of the open hangers

General Aviation Aircraft lined up

Classic Air Medical’s King Air fixed wing air ambulance

Jon Groves, Peter Tattersall and St. Rep. Tim Salazar

Visitors along the Hanger Row displays

Dubois Search and Rescue

Electronic Drum boy from Cheyenne

Airman shows kids helicopter features.

Balloon Lady made fun objects all day

Cloud Kisser III giving tethered rides



Cloud Kisser III at Dubois Town Park giving tethered rides

Lander’s Kiwanis Club served pancakes and sausage patties

Guardian Life Flight’s Laurie Wempen and Dubois’ Bill Sedlacek

A sea plane arrived for the Fly-in. Don’t usually see these aircraft in these parts.