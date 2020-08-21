Breaking News

Smoke from fires in the West will worsen as the day is long

Article Updated: August 21, 2020
Smoke from Western United States wildfires is invading Wyoming today. The smoke will become thicker this afternoon and tonight. Some relief is in store for the weekend. NWS Computer model image.

The National Weather Service is reporting that smoke from wildfires in the West will continue across the Wind River and Bighorn Basins and the rest of Wyoming today. A computer forecast shows more smoke moving into the west and north this afternoon from the many wildfires in California, Nevada, Oregon and Idaho. Breezy conditions late today should move the smoke out of the area for the weekend.

For today it will be sunny, but veiled by the smoke. Today’s expected high temperatures are predicted as: 92°F in Worland, 91°F in Thermopolis, 90°F in Shoshoni, 89°F in Jeffrey City, 88°F in Riverton, 85°F in Lander and 81°F in Dubois.

For the Wind River Basin:

