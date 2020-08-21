Primary Election Canvass: Emerson won P’ville Mayor’s race; Tuesday Votes certified

Following the official canvass of votes at the courthouse yesterday from Tuesday’s Primary Election, there were no major changes and the vote totals were certified. Two races in particular were examined, those in Pavillion for Mayor and Town Council.

Write in candidate Lester Emerson of Pavilion received 34 votes to finish first in the Mayorial contest, followed by Chuck Snyder with 23. If Emerson chooses to run in the General, there will be a race there.

In the Pavillion Town Council voting, won by Matt Pattison with 58 votes, Mykah Trujillo emerged in second place with 34 votes. There were also 34 write in votes, 21 of which went to Charles Barrett and 13 to Tex Frazier. All four will compete for the two council slots in November, that is if Barrett accepts the write-in nomination.

