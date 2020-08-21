COVID-19 cases jumped by 11 on Thursday; 120 now active

The Coronavirus is still impacting Fremont County with Community Spread. According to the Fremont County Emergency Covid-19 Task Force, there have been 69 new positive tests locally in the last two weeks, including 11 new infections recorded on Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are currently 120 Active cases of the virus in Fremont County. There are three active cases in Hot Springs County and 24 active cases in Washakie County.

Fremont County has seen 13 deaths from the virus since March, the most of any county in Wyoming.

According to the local task force, the rate of positive test results is at 4.21 percent.

The number of Active Cases for each Wyoming County

from the Wyoming Department of Health