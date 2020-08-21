Contested Race now for CC#5 as Write-ins qualify Hines

The canvass of votes from Tuesday’s election revealed one write-in candidate qualified for the General Election ballot in County Commissioner District #5. She is Democrat Holly Hines of Sweetwater Station, who in a late write-in campaign, received 33 votes, seven more than needed to be placed on the November ballot.

The seat is presently held by Jennifer McCarty of Lander, who ran unopposed on the Republican ticket.

Other write-in candidates who are now eligible for the November General Election include Pavillion’s Lester Emerson who received 34 votes to finish first in the Mayorial contest despite not being on the ballot. The lone candidate on the ballot, Chuck Snyder, was the runner-up with 23 votes. If Emerson chooses to run in the General, there will be a race there.

In the Pavillion Town Council voting, won by Matt Pattison with 58 votes, Mykah Trujillo emerged in second place with 34 votes. There were also 34 write-in votes, 21 of which went to Charles Barrett. Tex Frazier, who was on the ballot, received 13 votes. All four will compete for the two council slots in November, that is if Barrett accepts the write-in nomination.

