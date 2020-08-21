“Central Wyoming Regional” is new name of Riverton’s Airport

After years of discussion and several rejected changes to the name of Riverton Regional Airport, the Riverton City Council agreed with its Fremont Air Service Team (FAST) and the city’s Airport Board and voted one week ago to change the name of Fremont County’s only commercial flight center to Central Wyoming Regional Airport.

The change was recommended by FAST’s marketing company, Herrmann Global of Lander, tht did exhaustive study on the issue. The name change was presented to the city’s Airport Board, which approved the change and then forwarded the proposal to the City Council.

In a memorandum to the council, Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield noted the benefits of making the change. Below is a copy of the discussion memo: