Yellowstone employees test negative for the Coronavirus

In partnership with the states of Montana and Wyoming and surrounding counties, Yellowstone National Park has conducted 1,499 employee (asymptomatic) surveillance tests since early June (346 tests in the past three weeks) on front-line employees and all test results have been negative.

Total tests conducted to date: 1,499

Total tests with negative results: 1,378

Total tests with positive results: 0

The two Yellowstone concession employees who tested positive for COVID-19 in July have recovered. These cases are no longer active, and no other employees have tested positive in the previous four weeks out of a workforce of approximately 2,000. In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the park continues to proactively quarantine employees who have symptoms.

No visitors have tested positive in the last four weeks in any of Yellowstone’s medical clinics. There have been approximately 1.66 million visits to the park since it opened on May 18.

Wastewater Testing

The park continues to test wastewater with several surrounding counties in Wyoming and Montana. Information gathered allows the park to monitor levels of COVID-19 in wastewater at the park’s most popular developed areas (Mammoth Hot Springs and Old Faithful).

Recent samples taken from the Mammoth Hot Springs and from the Old Faithful waste treatment systems indicated near non-detectable levels. Wastewater testing for COVID-19 is a new technology and interpretation of the results is not well understood. At this time, the park hopes that results will be useful to identify trends.

The park, in partnership with the Wyoming Department of Health, will routinely take and test wastewater samples for a year to best protect public health.