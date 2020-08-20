Vandalism reported on Trail; Thefts; Irrigation complaint

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Department reported receiving 52 calls for service in the last 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 20th.

Arrests/Citations – August 19, 2020

There were no arrests or citations issued during the 24 hour period.

Blotter – August 19, 2020

One individual was booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on a misdemeanor charge. The Detention Center today is resp onsible for 124 inmates, including three individuals being held outside of the county.

Advertisement

A student in Lander reported that a Hot Spot issued to him by Fremont County School District #1 was stolen. A suspect was identified. The incident is under investigation.

A motorist filling up at a gas station in Dubois in the 400 block of Ramshorn left without paying for the fuel.

A vandalism to the Rails to Trails pathway was reported on Wednesday. Apparently wooden planks from a walking bridge were removed and some asphalt was pried up.

A resident in the Kinnear area reported a missing firearm. There were no other details in the call log.

A resident on Hutchinson Road complained that someone had turned off the water to his place. Deputies determined the issue was civil and not criminal.

A resident on Vessel Road near Lander reported a stolen Amazon package taken overnight.

A John Deere tool box was taken from an address on Sand Mesa Road in the North Portal area.

There were 10 ambulance calls on Wednesday.

A total of five fire calls came in on Wednesday, one for a fire on Jennings Road and four grass and brush fires, including one at Fort Washakie, one east of Shoshoni, one near Crowheart and one on the Little Wind River Bottom Road outside of Riverton.