Shoplifting incidents; Dead animals; Thefts

Riverton Police responded to 29 calls for service on Wednesday.

Arrests/Citations – August 19, 2020

A 40-year-old female from Riverton was cited for Shoplifting at Walgreens after she was observed taking products out of packaging and placing them in her purse.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Blotter – August 19, 2020

A vehicle was reported stolen overnight from a parking lot at the Central Wyoming College West Apartments.

A dead bat was found in a yard on the 500 block of Broadacres Drive.

A dead deer fawn was reported next to a fence in the 1700 block of Ashley Avenue.

A bottle of alcohol was reported stolen from Smith’s Food and Drug at 5:26 p.m. The thief left in a white car.

A report is pending of an incident in the 1200 block of West Main where a passenger allegedly “rolled out” of a vehicle and landed on the street.

The back window was broken out and a purse was reported stolen from a black 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4200 block of Country Club Drive.