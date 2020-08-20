Rendezvous City Beef Roundup Coming August 29

The second annual “Gather the Taste of the West” event featuring the beef of Fremont County and across Wyoming is coming to Central Wyoming College on August 29th. Tickets are now on sale for the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup at the CWC Intertribal Center Patio.

As promoted, this event will bring beef producers and consumers Together. The Confirmed Participating Producers include: North Fork Beef; Turbiville Beef; Case Custom Meats; Lockhart Cattle Company; Killpecker Creek Cattle Company; Wyoming Pure and Natural; Wyoming Cowboy Cuts; Wyoming Legacy Meats and Valley Raised Beef.

PRESENTATIONS:

Wyoming Representative Tyler Lindholm will speak on the new Herd Shares Act; Val Murray of Murraymere Farms will speak about beef chain technology and exporting to the Pacific Rim; Les Barkhurst – from the Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming will speak about economic impacts of grazing in Wyoming and buying locally produced beef.

VENDORS:

Wyoming Gourmet Beef | Carter Country Meats | CWC Culinary Program | CWC Alpine Science Institute Farm Incubator | CWC Ag Program | Wyoming Fresh and Eat Wyoming | 307 First | Wyoming Farm to Plate

FOOD TRUCKS:

Bunks BBQ | Cattle Camp | Rockin’ Burgers N’ Dogs | Shaved Ice Shack

AWARDS SPONSOR:

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply

Participants can also tour the newCWC Mobile Meat Science Unit.



General Admission:

$20 | ticket includes all events from 10am-4pm

Premium: $50 | ticket includes all events from 10am-4pm & the Beef Challenge (limited # of tickets available)

Partial ticket proceeds will go towards a Meat Science Scholarship at CWC. Thanks to Wyoming Gourmet Beef for being the first sponsor for this scholarship Program.