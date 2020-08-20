Local man convicted in sex case gets 10 years in prison

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Casper sentenced Leo Headley, Jr., 57, of Arapahoe on August 11, 2020 for abusive sexual contact. Headley was arrested in Lander. He received one hundred twenty months of imprisonment (10 years), to be followed by one hundred eighty months of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $300.00. The Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated this case.

