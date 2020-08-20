Honor Farm, Women’s Prison clear of Covid-19

As of Tuesday the number of active COVID cases (confirmed positives) and recoveries (previously confirmed positives that have been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health to return to the general inmate population or to work) within the Wyoming Department of Corrections prison system are as follows:
Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) in Rawlins:
- Inmate Population: 67 active cases and 22 recoveries
- Staff Population: 7 active cases and 13 recoveries
Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) in Torrington:
- Inmate Population: 1 active case and 2 recoveries
- Staff Population: 0 active cases and 3 recoveries
Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF in Riverton:
- Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time
- Staff Population: 0 positive cases over time
Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC) in Newcastle:
- Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time
- Staff Population: 1 active case
Wyoming Women’s Center (WWC) in Lusk:
- Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time
- Staff Population: 0 active cases and 1 recovery
A first round of mandatory testing took place this week at the Wyoming Women’s Center. All prison staff and WDOC inmates have now been tested at least once, and re-tests are being conducted on an as needed basis. The WDOC will continue to provide regular updates as new information becomes available.