Honor Farm, Women’s Prison clear of Covid-19

As of Tuesday the number of active COVID cases (confirmed positives) and recoveries (previously confirmed positives that have been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health to return to the general inmate population or to work) within the Wyoming Department of Corrections prison system are as follows:

Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) in Rawlins:

Inmate Population: 67 active cases and 22 recoveries

Staff Population: 7 active cases and 13 recoveries

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) in Torrington:

Inmate Population: 1 active case and 2 recoveries

Staff Population: 0 active cases and 3 recoveries

Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF in Riverton:

Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time

Staff Population: 0 positive cases over time

Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC) in Newcastle:

Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time

Staff Population: 1 active case

Wyoming Women’s Center (WWC) in Lusk:

Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time

Staff Population: 0 active cases and 1 recovery

A first round of mandatory testing took place this week at the Wyoming Women’s Center. All prison staff and WDOC inmates have now been tested at least once, and re-tests are being conducted on an as needed basis. The WDOC will continue to provide regular updates as new information becomes available.