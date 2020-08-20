Breaking News

Coronavirus Cases are 4.21% of all persons tested locally

News Director
Article Updated: August 20, 2020
Comments Off on Coronavirus Cases are 4.21% of all persons tested locally
Electron Microscope image of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Community spread of the disease is still occurring in Fremont County.

The Coronavirus is still impacting Fremont County with Community Spread. According to the Fremont County Emergency Covid-19 Task Force, there have been 58 new positive tests locally in the last two weeks.

Advertisement

Wyoming Department of Health reports:

Active cases in Wyoming
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: