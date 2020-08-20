AARP: Nearly All Americans View Social Security as an Important Program

A Majority Believe Social Security is More Important in Light of Pandemic



A new AARP survey, released in conjunction with Social Security’s 85th anniversary, confirms that Americans highly value Social Security, and even more so due to the pandemic.

The vast majority of Americans – 93 percent of Republicans, 99 percent of Democrats, and 92 percent of Independents – see Social Security as an important government program, and 56 percent believe it is even more important for retirees in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter sent last week to President Trump, AARP asked him to explain his plan to replace Social Security funding.

Nearly 115,406 of Wyomingites receive Social Security retirement benefits and accounts for more than half of the income for 51.6 percent of families.

“AARP Wyoming is fighting to protect voters 50-plus and make their voices heard on the issues that matter – protecting Social Security and Medicare, lowering prescription drug prices, and ensuring you can vote safely from home or in-person,” says AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway. “Workers have paid into Social Security with every paycheck. It’s a hard-earned benefit and a promise that must be kept. AARP will never stop fighting to strengthen Social Security, and make sure hard-working Americans get the benefits they’ve earned.”

AARP’s survey found that Social Security is a key source of income and economic stability in retirement, but they have concerns about whether it will be enough.

· Nearly three-quarters of Americans (74 percent) are worried that Social Security will not provide enough to live on during their retirement.

· Two-thirds of Americans believe the average monthly Social Security retirement benefit of $1503 per month is too low. Nearly 3-in-5 Americans are not confident in the future of Social Security, with confidence in the program lowest among 30-49-year-olds at only 28 percent.

· Nearly 2-in-5 Americans (39 percent) say they do or will rely on Social Security for a substantial portion of their retirement income and 4 out of 5 expect it to be part of their retirement income.

Social Security is a key component of AARP Wyoming “Protect Voters 50+” campaign which launched August 3. The initiative is calling on the presidential candidates to tell us their plan to protect Social Security for current and future generations, and helping voters cast their votes safely from home or in-person this November.

This survey was conducted among 1,441 Americans 18 and older between July 14, 2020 and July 27, 2020 with a confidence interval of ± 3.4% at the 95% confidence level.

–Media release from AARP