West Main ADA; One Cent projects well underway

Construction crews are busily working on the East Sunset reconstruction Project with hopes of having the street paved by the start of school in Riverton next week. The east intersection of Sunset and North Federal is presently closed as the sidewalks, gutters and street entries into the Holiday Inn and Walgreens are being poured and the street readied for pavement.

Riverton Mayor Richard Gard told the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont program this morning that crews are making good time and hope to have the route opened by this coming Monday. The project is one of the ongoing Fix Our Roads One Percent Tax fund projects underway in the city.

The other project is on Gannett Drive where underground utilities were placed and the street is undergoing total reconstruction. Gard said neighbors in the area were pleased with the work done to date. Last year the street was impacted from a high water table and had come apart in places.

Meanwhile, S&S Construction of Gillette has finished work on the West Main and Major Avenue traffic signal installation and is now working from West 1st with ADA curb, gutter and sidewalk replacement where needed.

A feature of the work is a new “safety” or “refuge” island where a pedestrian crossing is located on West Main at W. First. The new concrete median is meant to be a refuge for pedestrians in the middle of the busy West Main Street.

Work is progressing on East Sunset at Pure Gas Road prior to street resurfacing.

The curb, gutter and sidewalk is being replaced at North 2nd West and West Main

Concrete was being poured Tuesday on the NW Corner of North 2nd West and West Main