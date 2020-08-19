Meth, Weed arrests; License plates stolen

Arrests/Citations – 8-18-20

Jayce Oldcoyote, 20, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Use of a Toxic Substance after it was found he was allegedly huffing something and passed out in the parking lot of Smith’s Food and Drug on West Main.

Candace Washakie, 44, lander, Arrested. Interference for Lying to Officers and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine

Matthew Antelope, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of the Peace after it was determined he was waving a BB gun pistol around on Westview Drive.

Bryson Whitewolf, 31, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Heaven Warren, 20, Kinnear, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana.

Blotter – 8-18-20

Riverton Police received 29 calls for service on Tuesday.

Police received a report at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday from an apartment on Eagle Drive that claimed neighbors were smoking marijuana as they could smell it. It turned out to be a skunk.

A resident on East Adams reported the license plates were stolen off of their vehicle.

A “Do Not Litter” sign was struck by a vehicle and damaged in the parking lot of Riverton City Hall.