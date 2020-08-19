DUI Arrest; Stolen vehicle found in canal; Hiker airlifted out of Wind Rivers

Arrests/Citations: 8-18-20

Tyson Sims, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence after crashing a vehicle into a ditch at Eight Mile and Peterson roads.

Blotter: 8-18-20

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported taking 65 calls for service, including 19 requests for an ambulance and nine fire calls.

The detention center in Lander has a population of 123 inmates it is responsible for, including two inmates housed out of the county.

A stolen vehicle was found in a canal along Country Acres Road near Riverton. The Riverton Police are investigating the vehicle theft.

A stolen flat-bed trailer, black, with a “Load Trail” brand bearing Montana license plate 23-3093A was reported stolen from an address on Hutchinson Road near Riverton.

A theft of a “Johnson” 25 horsepower boat motor was reported from an address on Hutchinson Road.

A report of child abuse or neglect in the Riverton area is under active investigation.

A verbal argument erupted between relatives in Dubois on Ramshorn Street over the ownership of a vehicle. Deputies separated the parties involved.

A mail box in the 800 block of Paradise Valley Road was reported knocked down.

A 63-year-old hiker in the mountains above Crowheart reportedly fell and suffered a broken arm. Her companions splinted the injury and reported they were in a safe place. The woman was evacuated from the area by an air ambulance helicopter. The FCSO received the report from the Google Rescue App.

A report was received from Gardens North Subdivision outside of Riverton that a dog had been shot with a pellet gun. The incident is under investigation

A report of a domestic abuse was received on Monday from the town of Pavillion. When a deputy arrived, the alleged victim denied there was any physical contact and that the argument was verbal only.

A vehicle crashed through a chain-link fence on North Second Street after Midnight early Monday morning.

A house fire was reported in the 1800 block of Center Street in Riverton. The reporting party said the porch was on fire. Riverton Volunteer Firefighters responded and reported the single mobile home received heavy damage.

Among the fire calls received was a structure fire in the 200 block of West Second Street in Shoshoni, vehicle crashes at milepost 122 on Highway 789, in the 200 block of the South Fork Road at Shoyo Lane at Fort Washakie, in the 100 block of the Eight Mile Road, and on Country Acres Road near Riverton. There was a smoke investigation on Gannet Drive in Riverton and three controlled burns.