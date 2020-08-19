Ambulance Company refuses BC/BS Insurance Claims

The ambulance service that covers Fremont and Laramie counties has refused to join the Wyoming Blue Cross/Blue Shield Network and individuals with that insurance are not being covered for ground ambulance services. Guardian Air Transport, the air-ambulance service in Lander and Riverton is not a party to the disagreement.

Letters from BC/BS of Wyoming began arriving in the mail this month notifying their customers that AMR, LLC is now an out-of-network provider.

AMR recently purchased the ground ambulance service of Guardian Medical Transport. Guardian had been an in-network provider for BC/BS customers, but according to the insurance company, AMR has declined to continue that participation.

“AMR is not willing to accept the same contractural terms regarding insurance for ground transport… and will now be considered an out-of-network provider,” stated Michelle Gill, Assistant Manger of Member Services at BlueCross and BlueShield of Wyoming in Cheyenne. “Effective immediately, claims from our members of services from AMR will be paid as out-of-network.”

Gill said what that means is that reimbursement will now be sent “directly to you, our member, rather than AMR. You will then be responsible for negotiating a payment to AMR. In addition, AMR will now be able to bill you for any additional costs they may charge above the amount of reimbursement,” she wrote.

AMR leases the ambulance service from Fremont County.

Fremont County Commission Chairman Travis Becker told Wyotoday.com that the problem, “has come up in discussions about the ambulance service,” as he noted the contract for the service is up for renewal in 2021. “There’s nothing we can do about it, they are a private corporation. It’s between them and BC/BS.”

Becker said Laramie County residents are facing the same issue.

For its part, Gill said the insurance company “will continue our effort to contract with AMR in the coming months.”



