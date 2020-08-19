Absentee, early voters set new county election mark

The number of absentee ballots and early voting set a Fremont County Election record on Tuesday. Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese reported that of the 5,150 absentee ballots sent out, the number returned and of those who voted early was 4,610. That topped the previous high from the 2016 general election when 3,882 absentee and early votes were registered.

Advertisement

The absentee return rate for this year’s primary was 90 percent. Of the count’s total of 15,845 registered voters, the turnout was 10,674 voters. That equals a 67 percent voter turnout.