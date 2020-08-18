Wyoming’s Primary Election Today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; At eight vote centers locally

Advertisement

Today is primary election day in Wyoming where voters will nominate candidates for the US Senate, and US House and a number of local races on the county level.

Of most local interest in Fremont County is the replacement for long-time State Senator Eli Bebout on the Republican ticket. Featured in that race is Riverton businessman Mike Bailey versus St. Rep. Tim Salazar. On the county level, incumbent Republican commissioner Larry Allen of Lysite is facing a primary challenge from Margaret Wells of Dubois.

Voters will also decide the fate of a proposed half-cent tax for economic development, support of commercial air service in Fremont County and funding for the Wind River Transportation Authority’s local bus service.

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese said a record number of absentee and early voting has occurred for this election with nearly 4,000 votes already cast. The polls open at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m.

Voter registration will be available at the polls today and voting will take place at eight vote centers: at the Dubois School Administration Building, The Kinnear Fire Hall, at the Shoshoni Senior Citizens Center, at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse at Lander Valley High School, the Fremont Center at the Riverton Fairgrounds plus the Arapahoe Charter High School, the Wyoming Indian High School gymnasium at Ethete and the Fort Washakie school gymnasium.

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese said all of the vote centers will require social distancing and the wearing of masks is recommended. The vote centers on the Wind River reservation require masks be worn in addition to social distancing.

Absentee ballots can be delivered to the courthouse today before 7 p.m.

The Wind River Radio Network will have live coverage of the election results tonight on KTAK 93.9 beginning some time after 7:30 p.m. and election returns will be posted on Wyotoday.com.