Voting is steady throughout the county today

Voting at the Riverton Fairgrounds through 11 a.m. was reported as steady for today’s Primary Election. A long line of voters was waiting to place their completed ballot into one of three counting computers at the Fremont Center. Countywide, as of 11:30 a.m. County Clerk Julie Freese reported a total vote count of 2,056 ballots had been cast at the eight vote centers.

Fremont County, as of this morning, had 15,845 registered voters. Freese noted that new registrations were coming in throughout the morning and that total will increase by the end of the day.

The record number of absentee ballots and early voting totaled 4,512 ballots cast. “That number could go up as absentee ballots are accepted until 7 p.m. tonight at the courthouse,” Freese said. She also noted that a total of 5,118 absentee ballots were sent to voters.

Karen Hinkle of Buckhorn Flats placed her ballot into the counting computer at the Fremont County Fairground this morning. Voter turnout was reported to be steady.

Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Banner outside the Fremont Center

Filling out ballots

Reporting to individual precincts

Checking in





Tim Hancock was one of two candidates in today’s election to greet motorists. He was at Fairgrounds and East Monroe

Ember Oakley was the other candidate out on the street this morning on South Federal Boulevard .

Voters lined up socially distanced inside the Fremont Center waiting to have their ballots read by the counting computers. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over