Voting is steady throughout the county today

Voting at the Riverton Fairgrounds through 11 a.m. was reported as steady for today’s Primary Election. A long line of voters was waiting to place their completed ballot into one of three counting computers at the Fremont Center. Countywide, as of 11:30 a.m. County Clerk Julie Freese reported a total vote count of 2,056 ballots had been cast at the eight vote centers.
Fremont County, as of this morning, had 15,845 registered voters. Freese noted that new registrations were coming in throughout the morning and that total will increase by the end of the day.
The record number of absentee ballots and early voting totaled 4,512 ballots cast. “That number could go up as absentee ballots are accepted until 7 p.m. tonight at the courthouse,” Freese said. She also noted that a total of 5,118 absentee ballots were sent to voters.